Driver of bus which killed Pune doctor arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police

pune Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The driver of the bus which rammed into a stationary car on the Pune-Mumbai expressway, killing two people on Sunday, including an orthopaedic surgeon, was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday.

The driver, identified as Abdul Kadar Fakir Ahmed, 44, is a resident of Dharagiri in Bidar district of Karnataka. He was driving a bus owned by Natkar travels and was ferrying passengers when the incident took place, stated the police.

Dr Ketan Shripad Khurjekar, 44, a spine surgeon from Sancheti multi-speciality hospital and the driver of the car, identified as Dnyaneshwar Bhosale, were killed in the accident.

The vehicle developed a flat tyre around 10:30pm on Sunday night along the Pune-Mumbai expressway and the driver was fixing it, when the bus rammed into the car, killing them.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 21:47 IST

