Driver stabbed to death in front of minor daughters

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 21:10 IST

New Delhi: A 38-year-old auto driver, who had fractured his leg in a road accident a fortnight ago, was stabbed to death in front of his two daughters by unidentified men in outer Delhi’s Begumpur on Monday night, police said.

The three to four suspects also made off with some cash and a mobile phone, prompting the police to register a robbery case. But investigators said they were also probing the case from a personal enmity angle.

“The victim had a personal enmity with someone. It is possible that he was killed over that. We are probing all angles,” SD Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), said.

In the FIR, apart from the murder, the police have added the IPC sections pertaining to robbery as well.

The victim, Naresh Kumar, drove an auto-rickshaw to earn a living, the DCP said, adding that a fortnight ago, Kumar had met an accident and was sustained a fracture on his right leg.

He lived with his wife, five children and younger brother in a double-storey building he had taken on rent recently. On Monday, his wife and two children left for her maternal home in Rajasthan.

The murder happened around 10pm while Kumar was resting in his room on the ground floor, in the company of his brother and two daughters, aged 14 and 7 years.

“Three to four men entered through the door that was open. They first checked my brother’s pocket and under the bed for cash before asking him for the keys to the safe. When he refused to hand over the keys, one of them stabbed him in the right side of the chest. They then made off his mobile phone,” Kumar’s younger brother, Hansraj, said.

Kumar was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The police subsequently registered a case and are speaking to the family to know if robbery was the motive or if that was just a ruse.