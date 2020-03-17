Drop in blood donations forces Sassoon to postpone surgeries

cities

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 21:53 IST

Pune The rise in coronavirus cases in the city is drying up blood donations at Sassoon General Hospital forcing administration to postpone regular and planned surgeries. With less people venturing out, the blood bank at the hospital may face shortage in the coming days if the situation aggravates. The hospital is appealing to people to come in small batches if possible and donate blood at the nearest blood bank facility as many patients need blood on a daily basis.

The hospital has issued a statement saying that although the government has banned social gatherings and appealed to people to stay indoors, blood donation is an equally important act. “Many patients, including those suffering from thalassaemia and haemophilia, emergency surgeries and accident victims need blood on a daily basis,” said Dr Nalini Kadgi, incharge of blood bank at Sassoon hospital.

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean of BJ Medical College, said, “Right now we do have the stock to sustain us for about 20 days, but we want people to come forward and donate blood before our stock depletes. We have postponed surgeries which could be done later. As less people are visiting the hospital now, even the demand for blood has also gone down.”

Dr Kadgi said, “Usually we get around 2,000 blood units every month, but the count is 1,100 for this month. The main problem arising currently is separating platelets because their expiry period is five days and so we separate them as and when needed. We can arrange for blood donation camps for people if they want to come in batches of five.”

Collector Naval Ram Kishore said that the district administration will take necessary steps to ensure adequate blood supply at Sassoon hospital.