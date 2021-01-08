e-paper
Drug addict caught with six stolen vehicles

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 01:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Sadar police arrested a 40-year-old man for theft and recovered six stolen vehicles from his possession on Wednesday, while his accomplice remains at large.

The accused has been identified as Gaurav Sood alias Bhoopa of Nirmal Nagar. His accomplice, who hasn’t been traced yet, is Raj Kumar alias Nadda.

Sadar station house officer (SHO) Jagdev Singh said the cops caught the accused from Basant Avenue following a tip-off. “Acting on the information provided by the accused, we recovered four stolen motorcycles and two scooters, which he had dumped at an isolated place,” he added.

During questioning, the accused told the police that he was an addict and executed crime to meet his need for drugs. “They used to target vehicles which were parked out of the range of CCTVs and opened their locks using master keys. They would then sell the vehicles to scrap dealers,” the SHO said.

The cop added that Sood is already facing trial in a theft case. “A hunt is on for the arrest of his accomplice Raj Kumar. We are expecting to make more recoveries from Raj Kumar. The accused have been booked under Section 379 of the IPC,” he said.

