Drugs worth over 14 crore seized from ambulance by Guwahati police

In a major drug haul, a team of Guwahati city police led by joint commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta, on Tuesday seized a huge quantity of Methamphetamine tablets and 200 grams of heroin from an ambulance in Assam's Guwahati. “We have recovered and seized 50,000 Yaba tablets and 200 grams of heroin from the ambulance. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around ₹14.10 crore”, Mahanta was quoted by news agency ANI.

Mirajaul Islam was apprehended while en route to Bangladesh via Meghalaya. The ambulance was coming from Manipur, and it had the registration number MN-03C-0037, Mahanta said.

A video tweeted by Guwahati police showed cops inspecting the ambulance in the dead of night with flashlights, and discovering the narcotic load near the patient cot area.

Last week, contraband drugs worth ₹ 60-70 crore were seized and five people were arrested in Assam's Cachar. Just a day before this incident, three drug peddlers were arrested and a huge contraband of drugs worth ₹ 7 crores was seized from their possession in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. During the search, 30,000 banned Yaba tablets and 55 soap cases containing 757.15 grams of heroin were recovered from the two vehicles.

