‘Drunk’ bus driver carrying two guns attempts to rob cashier at DTC bus depot, he is overpowered and thrashed

Armed with two pistols, a “heavily drunk” Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus driver attempted to rob R 4.5 lakh cash from the Sriniwaspuri bus depot in south Delhi on Wednesday morning but he was quickly overpowered by other DTC staffers, police said.

But before the 38-year-old suspect was overpowered, tied and thrashed, he allegedly fired a shot in the air and injured an assistant cashier by repeatedly hitting him on his head with the butt of his gun. The cashier and the suspected robber are undergoing treatment at a hospital, but their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Identifying the suspected robber as 38-year-old Bharat Bhushan Tyagi, Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (south-east), said that he work as a driver with DTC’s Ghazipur depot.

“But until eight years ago, Tyagi used to work at the Sriniwaspuri depot because of which he knew that there would be cash with the cashier,” the DCP said.

“Tyagi was buried in debt as he had taken personal loan for his children’s education. He is also an alcoholic,” the DCP quoted Tyagi as giving his motive for the robbery. Tyagi has no criminal past.

The officer said the personal loan had left Tyagi “desperate” for money and he purchased a pistol and a country made gun from his contacts in Ghaziabad.

“On Wednesday morning, Tyagi marked his attendance at the Ghazipur bus depot. He then bought alcohol from a shop and drank it in preparation for the robbery. He boarded a bus and reached the Sriniwaspuri depot,” said another investigator.

Wearing a formal dress and a backpack that contained the pistol, Tyagi allegedly entered the cashier section of the depot around 9.30 am and tried to rob R 4.53 lakh cash from 59-year-old assistant cashier Mahavir Singh.

“A scuffle ensured during which Tyagi repeatedly hit Singh on his head using his pistol butt. But the other staffers rescued Singh and overpowered Tyagi,” said the DCP.

A video shot soon after the scuffle showed Tyagi seated on the floor, his limbs tied. The staffers were emptying his bag and pointing to one of his guns lying on the floor.

Tyagi, who lives with his wife and two children in Modi Nagar in Ghaziabad, has been arrested and a case of robbery and under the arms act has been registered at Amar Colony police station.

