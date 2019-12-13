Drunk doctor performs ultrasound in Dadri, held

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 22:25 IST

NOIDA: A team of Gautam Budh Nagar district administration officials on Friday arrested a doctor in Dadri, while he was performing ultrasound in his private diagnostic centre in an inebriated condition.

Dadri sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rajeev Rai, who was leading the team, said that acting on the instructions given by the district magistrate, the team raided the private diagnostic centre of the doctor. “When we entered his chamber, he was drunk and doing ultrasound test of a patient there. He was stammering and even unable to move,” he said.

The SDM further said that a case would soon be registered against the doctor. “The doctor was later admitted to a sub-divisional hospital there for the test. In the test reports, it has been confirmed that the doctor had consumed alcohol heavily. We have intimated the matter to the chief medical officer (CMO) and he has assured to take stern action against that doctor,” said Rai.

Dr Anurag Bhargava, the CMO, said that stern action will be taken against the doctor. “The medical reports confirm that he had taken alcohol during duty in his clinic. It is a serious mistake and I shall intimate this matter to the Medical Council of India, to cancel the registration of the doctor,” Bhargava said.