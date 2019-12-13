e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Cities

Drunk doctor performs ultrasound in Dadri, held

cities Updated: Dec 13, 2019 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

NOIDA: A team of Gautam Budh Nagar district administration officials on Friday arrested a doctor in Dadri, while he was performing ultrasound in his private diagnostic centre in an inebriated condition.

Dadri sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rajeev Rai, who was leading the team, said that acting on the instructions given by the district magistrate, the team raided the private diagnostic centre of the doctor. “When we entered his chamber, he was drunk and doing ultrasound test of a patient there. He was stammering and even unable to move,” he said.

The SDM further said that a case would soon be registered against the doctor. “The doctor was later admitted to a sub-divisional hospital there for the test. In the test reports, it has been confirmed that the doctor had consumed alcohol heavily. We have intimated the matter to the chief medical officer (CMO) and he has assured to take stern action against that doctor,” said Rai.

Dr Anurag Bhargava, the CMO, said that stern action will be taken against the doctor. “The medical reports confirm that he had taken alcohol during duty in his clinic. It is a serious mistake and I shall intimate this matter to the Medical Council of India, to cancel the registration of the doctor,” Bhargava said.

top news
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
‘Rahul Gandhi making rape a political tool’: Smriti Irani approaches EC
‘Rahul Gandhi making rape a political tool’: Smriti Irani approaches EC
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities