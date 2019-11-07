Drunken driving: 1 dead, 2 injured after car crashes into pole in Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 00:37 IST

A 35-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after their car crashed into a pole near Khudha Lahora bridge on the intervening night of November 5 and 6, police said.

The deceased–Gaurav Kataria–was driving the car, accompanied by friends 35-year-old Channa and Rishav, the owner of the car.Channa, who suffered grievous injuries, is undergoing treatment at post graduate institute of medical education and research (PGIMER), while Rishav, who belongs to Sonepat, has been discharged from the government multi-specialty hospital.

Gaurav and his friends were drunk when the accident took place. The three of them lived in a rented accommodation at Omaxe apartments in New Chandigarh, said investigating officials requesting anonymity.

“The three of them, who work in a Mohali hotel, decided to drive to Chandigarh after having several rounds of drinks,” said a police official, privy to the matter. Gaurav, who received multiple injuries, was declared brought dead by doctors on duty, the police said. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC and family members of the deceased have been informed.