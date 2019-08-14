DSK’s brother Makarand Kulkarni remanded to police custody till Aug 17

cities

PUNE A special court in Pune remanded Makrand Kulkarni, 67, brother of arrested Pune based real estate developer Deepak S Kulkarni (DSK), to police custody till August 17.

Kulkarni was arrested by Pune police from Mumbai after the airport authorities in Mumbai detained him at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. Kulkarni had a look-out-notice against him.

The decision to send Kulkarni to police custody was made by additional sessions judge A Bhaisare, after listening to arguments from special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan and defence advocate Chinmay Inamdar.

“There is land in Phursungi bought by DSK Developers Limited. However, it was first bought in the name of DSK’s relatives (including Makrand Kulkarni). This transaction was made in 2008-2009. The fraud was of Rs 184 crore,” alleges SPP Chavan.

The court remanded DSK’s younger brother to police custody till August 17, even as SPP Chavan has recommended 10 days in police custody.

Kulkarni was detained while trying to fly to board a flight to Dubai. He then planned to go to England. The intent of his travel, however, is not known to the police and is under investigation.

“He was flying with his wife and grandson. They flew to Dubai, but he (Kulkarni) was detained,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Shivaji Pawar of Pune police, who recently took over the investigation of all DSK cases from ACP Nilesh More.

In the latest chargesheet, Makrand Kulkarni was named along with four others including Ashwini Sanjay Deshpande, 44; Tanvi Shirish Kulkarni, 31; Swarupa Sakharam Kulkarni, 31; and Shilpa Sakharam Kulkarni - all relatives of DSK.

DSK, his wife Hemanti Kulkarni, and son Shirish Kulkarni, are already in jail.

They were all booked under Sections 120(b), 406, 409, 411, 418, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 109 and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 1999 at Pune’s Shivajinagar police station.

