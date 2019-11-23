e-paper
DSP held for criminal intimidation on woman ASI’s complaint in Haryana

A woman head constable posted at the state vigilance bureau (SVB) accused the DSP of giving her life threats and pressurising her to withdraw an old complaint against him

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2019 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hisar
The Rohtak police on Friday night arrested a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in a criminal intimidation case after a woman head constable posted at the state vigilance bureau (SVB) accused him of giving her life threats and pressurising her to withdraw an old complaint against him.

The DSP, identified as Narender Singh, was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody. The woman stated that she works at the SVB branch in Rohtak on a computer operator post. On Friday, the DSP came to her office and threatened her of the dire consequences if she did not take back her complaint.

She had complained against him six months ago after he allegedly sent some threatening messages to her over the phone. Following her complaint, an internal complaints committee had been formed to probe into the matter.

When contacted, Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Loura said the DSP has been arrested under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and produced before the court. The court has sent DSP Narender Singh into judicial custody.

