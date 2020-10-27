e-paper
Home / Cities / DSP held for ‘sexually assaulting’ woman in Bathinda

DSP held for ‘sexually assaulting’ woman in Bathinda

cities Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 01:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was arrested on Tuesday late evening for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Jit Singh Virk said the accused officer, Gursharan Singh, was held from a hotel near Hanuman Chowk locality. He said a case has been registered under section 376 (rape by a police official) of the Indian Penal Code.

Gursharan is posted in the special task force (STF) in Bathinda.

SSP said the woman alleged that the accused had been sexually abusing her for quite some time.

“The complainant also alleged that the accused official was blackmailing her and today again he sexually assaulted her in the hotel,” said SSP.

