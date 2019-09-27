e-paper
Saturday, Sep 28, 2019

DU students protest high-rise on campus

cities Updated: Sep 27, 2019 21:21 IST
HT correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Students of Delhi University on Friday formed a human chain outside the Vishwavidyalaya Metro station to protest against the construction of a private high-rise on the campus.

“All hostels will be exposed if there is a construction of a 39-storey building here. There are chances of surveillance and a threat to privacy,” Gourangi Varma, an undergraduate student at Miranda House, said. Students also demanded construction of more hostels instead of private buildings.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 21:21 IST

