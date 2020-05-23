e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Dubai-returned NRI tests positive in Bathinda

Dubai-returned NRI tests positive in Bathinda

Six more Railway Protection Force personnel tested positive of Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Friday

cities Updated: May 23, 2020 00:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Hindustantimes
         

A Dubai-returned NRI tested positive for Covid-19 in Bathinda on Friday.

Deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said the 30-year-old patient was in a state-run quarantine facility since his return to the city on Wednesday. The patient is asymptomatic, said the DC.

Presently, Bathinda has only one active case of Covid-19.

Earlier in the day, two coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital after getting cured of the disease, said the DC.

The two were the last of 43 cases till Friday afternoon who all were cured.

Meanwhile, seven coronavirus positive patients were discharged from hospital in Muktsar on Friday.

An official spokesperson of Muktsar district administration said there were 66 patients and all of them have been cured and discharged.

6 RPF PERSONNEL AMONG 7 TEST POSITIVE IN LUDHIANA

Six more Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel tested positive of Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Friday. With this, a total of 55 RPF personnel have been infected in the virus so far.

Besides, a 28-year-woman also tested positive for the virus. The woman, a resident of Delhi, visited the city on May 18.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that none of the infected patient was related to Ludhiana.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal said Ludhiana has 178 positive cases. Eighty patients are of other districts/states. He said 131 patients have been cured to date and seven have died.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In