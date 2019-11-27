e-paper
Duo snatches ₹12,700 from Chandigarh man after asking for help

cities Updated: Nov 27, 2019 01:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Two men snatched ₹12,700 in cash from a man after asking him to help push their car in Sector 27 on Tuesday.

The victim, Karu Shah, told the police that he was trying to deposit the cash at the Sector-26 branch of Punjab National Bank.

The two men approached him there, asking for help to push their car, which was parked across the main road towards Sector 27. He accompanied them, and as they reached across the road, the duo snatched his cash and fled the scene. A case of theft and using force to commit crime was registered at the Sector 26 police station after police scanned the CCTV footage.

