During the Covid-19 pandemic focused distribution is key, say HT Chandigarh readers

PUT EXPENSIVE PROJECTS ON HOLD TO GENERATE FUNDS FOR POOR

The Indian government should come up with a scheme to put adequate funds in the accounts of the poor. The requisite data is already available with the authorities as it has been collected when people applied for gas connections etc. More funds should be allocated for rural development projects and more benefits given to small and large scale businesses to prevent retrenchments in the near future. The government can generate funds by putting on hold expensive projects such as the new Parliament building proposed to cost Rs 776 crore. Around 90% to 95% money collected by all political parties in the last two to three years in electoral bonds should be transferred to the PM Cares fund. Similarly, foreign tours of officials and ministers should be totally curtailed and all unnecessary expenditure by various ministries must end to help the needy.

Suresh Verma, Chandigarh

PEOPLE NEED TO KNOW WHERE MONEY IS BEING SPENT

The government and NGOs are asking for donations from the public and government employees. It’s a good step but many people don’t know where this money is being utilised. Spendings should be done transparently. Also, people can make donations at the macro level to the administration of their cities to actually find out how their money is being spent.

Avinash Goyal, via email

DONATE ACCORDING TO PEOPLE’S NEEDS

A collective streamlined effort for welfare work is needed. For this, the administration must form a body to demarcate areas where food and funds are to be distributed. Local resident welfare associations and self-help groups can also identify the areas to be reached. Those who have stoves and fuel for cooking can be given ration and others who do not can be given cooked food. Wastage should be avoided. The administration should also create a ration bank. People should be encouraged to donate food at the local level.

Karan Pundir, Chandigarh

IDENTIFY GENUINE CASES

Charitable organisations are doing their best to feed the hungry and give them essential items, but it has become challenging for them to identify people who are genuinely without any means of sustenance. However, in the times of a pandemic it is also not safe to visit people’s homes to verify their bona fides. Therefore, by seeking the help of public representatives of the area their status as real beneficiaries can be ascertained for effective distribution.

Surinder Paul Wadhwa, Mohali

DC SHOULD HANDLE CHARITY DISTRIBUTION

All charity distribution work should be handled at district level by a committee headed by deputy commissioner or collector of the district. Members should include police commissioner or senior superintendent of police, municipal corporation commissioner; executive officer and civil surgeon and representatives of local NGOs. This committee should sanction and distribute goods through a chain of government officials, including sub-divisional magistrates and block development officers to different wards in the urban areas and panchayats in the rural areas.

Naresh Johar, Amritsar

PUNJABIS AT THE FOREFRONT

We people can proudly say that Punjabis are always at the forefront of charitable initiatives. Sikh organisations in particular are known worldwide for serving ‘langars’ whenever the situation demands. Now during the Covid-19 pandemic we have witnessed hundreds of such organisations serving community meals or distributing ration to the needy. I am a member of one such organisation in Amritsar which is going from village to village to distribute ration to the needy and also serving langar. We have put up handmade posters around the city with contact numbers of our organisation for people who need help. Food and ration will be provided to the needy. This is only for people staying close to Amritsar. All gurdwaras in Punjab are preparing langar. No one in this state can say he or she has slept hungry unless there are restrictions in their area, such as Jagatpura village in Mohali.

Gurpreet Singh Malhotra, Kansal village

CHECKS AND BALANCES REQUIRED

Donations can reach targeted populations when these are deposited in PM’s/CM’s relief funds though these don’t go directly to the public exchequer where expenditure is duly budgeted and passed by the legislature. Private or religious institutions are dutifully and rightfully doing altruistic service routinely or during some calamity, though there have been instances galore when scams involving charity-funds were exposed. All donations should reach the targeted groups and be subjected to checks and balances as government income for public welfare. Need of the hour, besides charity in cash and kind, is volunteer service by individuals, NGOs and citizens’ welfare associations.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

SAFETY MATERIAL FIRST

Charity can be done in phases. First the poor should be given masks and gloves to protect themselves. They should be provided with handwash, hand sanitisers and clean clothes. Then they should be given food, including breakfast and dinner. They should also be adequately compensated for the money they would have earned in this period.

Ishita Nara, Panchkula

LOCAL COUNCILLORS SHOULD BE ROPED IN

Kudos to the organisations involved in distributing langar. However, if local councillors are involved in distributing food and other material then it would help the administration cover all colonies and slums of the city and no one will go unfed. As and when the industries open, such identified poor can be offered employment through these charitable organisations. At this stage, the government must also refrain from transferring the meagre amount of Rs.500 into the accounts of beneficiaries, as they tend to make a beeline for the banks and don’t follow social distancing norms.

Arvinder Kaur, Mohali

DONATE TO NGOs OR PM CARES FUND

Funds or materials should only be donated to reputed NGOs or the PM Cares fund. Proper schedules should be drawn up when relief material is distributed and it should be ensured that nobody is left out.

Priyam Aggarwal, Chandigarh

MAKE RED CROSS SOCIETIES COLLECTION CENTRES

Everyone from the middle class upwards should donate for the poor. The Red Cross Society can be made a collection centre for government relief material and all NGOs, political parties, social workers can donate dry rations, medicines, clothing and perishable items such as vegetables, cooked food, milk, bread etc. Municipal corporation employees can help. It should be supervised by the additional deputy commissioner or the senior superintendent of police. The city should be divided into five to 10 zones depending on the population density with each zone under the supervision of sub-divisional magistrates or deputy superintendent of police. NCC, NSS Bharat Scouts and Guides can be entrusted with the task of delivering relief materials. District transport organisation can supervise and arrange vehicles for distribution.

Anil Vinayak, Amritsar

IDENTIFYING NEEDY FAMILIES MOST IMPORTANT

NGOs of repute should be involved in the distribution of charity. Sub-divisional magistrates should act as nodal officers assisted by their staff armed with data on locals requiring help obtained from field studies. They should draw up a comprehensive plan for distribution of charity among targeted populations involving their representatives in decision-making. It would be effective if volunteers from within such groups can give feedback on the success of such measures. As it appears from reports in newspapers and TV Channels, a fairly large number of the deserving populace remains unidentified because of typical bureaucratic handling planned in the comfort zone of AC board-rooms.

SS Bhatti, Chandigarh

COUNCILLORS, SARPANCHES CAN IDENTIFY NEEDY FAMILIES

Local councillors and sarpanches who are familiar with families in their areas should be involved in welfare initiatives in order to ensure equal distribution of essentials.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

GOVT SHOULD RELEASE NGOs LIST

The government should release a list of authorised NGOs to help the needy and donations and funds can be provided to them to distribute relief material to people. A layout plan should be made of city areas where relief material is required urgently and NGOs should be given different responsibilities or food distribution or cleaning up areas. All those involved in these initiatives should be equipped with safety kits such as sanitisers, protective suits, masks and gloves so that they don’t get infected.

Muskan

MAP ALL AREAS IN DETAIL FOR RELIEF

For streamlining distribution system, the selected areas should be mapped after consulting local residents so that each and every person is covered when food or other materials are distributed.

Amanpreet Tangri, Gharuan

DO GOOD, BUT NOT AT THE COST OF SOCIAL DISTANCING

For charitable endeavors to be streamlined and reach the targeted populations, we need efficient planning that minimises the virus spread. The government is required to create a city map, highlighting the spots and areas where food and other material have to be delivered. Since a number of people need help, the officials concerned can be assisted by people from the community who were previously doing the charity work. We can introduce new functionality in the Aarogya Setu app, to enable the needy to send requests for basic supplies, thus making it easier for the Central and state governments to track them. However, it is mandatory during lockdown that social distancing norms be followed.

Raghu Mahendru, Ludhiana

A GOOD DEED SHOULD NOT BE PUBLICISED

When it comes to distribution of charity there should be checks to ensure that rations are not being stockpiled in a few households and are instead reaching the needy. Dial up as many people you know to find out how they are doing as a sign of togetherness and moral support as charity is not just about money. Those who are capable of sustaining themselves should donate but not flaunt how much they have given.

Inderpal Singh

DON’T FORGET ABOUT JOB CREATION

Effective streamlining of funds such as PM Cares has to be done with the support of local government. The focus should be helping poor at first while finding out opportunities to create work opportunities in future.

Pawan Kumar, Ludhiana

DON’T LET OTHERS MAKE ILLEGAL PROFITS

It is imperative that the government provide the needy with essential utilities free of cost. One way is to streamline the process with a system of checks and balances to ensure middlemen do not make illegal profits from the same. Another solution is to identify the underprivileged to ensure only they get the benefits and no one else. Also, special care must be taken that social distancing is strictly followed when relief material is distributed.

Sehaj Inder Singh

USE TECHNOLOGY TO IDENTIFY POOR FAMILIES

The best possible way to avoid wastage is to ensure that every NGO has access to real time information on the areas where cooked meals are required and in what quantity. However, this is easier said than done. Smart technology can prove very beneficial here. An app can be created for needy families to send requests for food and this will help NGOs route supplies to areas needing it the most. NGOs and local authorities can create such platforms.

Sachin Jain, Ludhiana

DISTRIBUTE FOOD, RATIONS AT PEOPLE’S DOORSTEPS

The government should distribute rations at the doorsteps of the needy through vehicles and take their signatures as proof. Also, volunteers should be sent to slums and colonies for random checks to ensure distributions systems are streamlined.

Neha Chaurasia, Ludhiana