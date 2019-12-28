Dy CM Manish Sisodia says municipalities in city have failed, BJP hits back

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:28 IST

New Delhi

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday trained guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the municipal corporations in the city of failing in the areas of education, health care and sanitation, among others. Sisodia also challenged the BJP to bring out a report card like the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did around a week ago.

All the municipal corporations in Delhi are currently being ruled by the BJP.

Sisodia said “We have been in charge of Delhi for five years and we have the courage to publish and distribute our own report card to millions of households in the city. The BJP has ruled Delhi’s municipal agencies for 12 years. I challenge them to publish their report card... The municipal corporations are nothing but a den of corruption,” said Sisodia, who is also a senior leader in the AAP.

Responding to the accusations, BJP legislator Vijender Gupta, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, said, “Their report card is just a list of lies. People are aware of the good work that the BJP and the municipal corporations in Delhi have done. The AAP is frustrated ahead of elections.”

Assembly elections are likely to take place in Delhi in early 2020.

Sisodia’s comments came hours after the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released a document — calling it a “charge sheet” – criticising the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over Delhi’s water quality, transport infrastructure, measures taken against air pollution in the city, work done in unauthorised colonies, and accused the AAP of supporting individuals named in the 2016 JNU sedition case.

Refraining from engaging in a point-to-point rebuttal, Sisodia said, “We will go through the list of accusations. This is a welcome step as it encourages a check and balance system, and it encourages us to work harder.”

“It is under the BJP-ruled municipal corporations in the city that the primary education system has collapsed. When children from MCD-run primary schools get promoted to higher classes in Delhi government schools, we often find them incapable of reading books meant for second standard and junior classes. Why does that happen?” said Sisodia.

He further said, “The MCD-run hospitals are in a bad shape… But look at our Mohalla Clinics. These primary health units now cater to people of different social class… The BJP-ruled MCDs have made Delhi a city of overloaded garbage points. They can’t pay their teachers, they can’t pay their doctors and they can’t pay the sanitation workers.”

(ends)