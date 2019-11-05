E-bus over-crowding, breakdowns worry commuters

cities

PUNE: Although bus passengers are happy with the convenience of the newly-introduced 88 air-conditioned electric buses in the fleet of the city bus service, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), issues relating to over-crowding and breakdowns are beginning to worry them.

The PMPML has a total fleet strength of 1,681 buses presently.

Passengers have complained that over-loading of buses during peak hours renders the air-conditioning ineffective making the bus extremely stuffy and the excess load has also led to bus breakdowns.

While representatives of the passengers’ association, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan (PMP) Pravasi Manch, said there were at least one or two breakdowns daily, PMPML chairperson and managing director Nayana Gunde said the number of breakdowns were negligible. Neither she nor her senior officials could provide data on the number of breakdowns ever since these buses-- purchased at a whopping Rs. 1.50 crore each—were introduced in phases since February.

“The electric buses are getting a good response from the commuters and we are regularly taking a review of their performance. The breakdown of the e-buses is almost nil and 98 per cent of these buses are on the road as they are preferred by the public. But due to the heavy rains in the recent past, there were some breakdowns in these buses and the responsibility for their maintenance and repairs is with the contractor company. We will certainly take action if there is evidence of negligence or poor maintenance,” she said.

On on occasion, 45 e-buses were lying idle for at least a day when the high capacity electric transformer at the Bhekrainagar depot broke down and the buses could not be charged. On another occasion, a bus that had broken down was being charged by a diesel generator, drawing considerable criticism on social media.

Sanjay Shitole, honorary secretary of the PMP Pravasi Manch honorary secretary said these issues relating to the over-crowding and breakdowns needs to be addressed. He, along with others, were of the view that perhaps non-air conditioned buses would be better for the city.

The PMPML ceremoniously launched 25 e-buses in February in the presence of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Manufactured by Olectra Greentech Ltd. these buses have a seating capacity of 31 passengers.

PMPML has been allotted 150 e-buses by the ministry of heavy industries and public enterprises under the ‘Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India’ scheme (Fame-II) launched in March.

While the allotted buses are arriving in phases, work order for procurement of 500 additional buses has already been issued.

Jeetendra Bhagwat a commuter said, “I often travel by PMPML buses but since the last few months, I have been specially waiting for the e-buses. These buses are clean and enclosed for safety. During rush hours, it sometimes gets suffocating inside the jam-packed buses.”

e-buses on the road presently: 113

Number of e-buses in first phase:150

88 buses of 12 metre length and 25 buses of 9 metres with seating for 31 passengers

Presently running on seven routes in the city