E-learning programmes for class 9, 10 students in Delhi govt schools

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:33 IST

New Delhi

Students of class 9 and 10 in over 100 Delhi government schools will have access to e-learning programmes on mathematics and science subjects to improve their learning abilities.

The Directorate of Education (DOE) on Friday announced a pilot project covering 102 government schools where NEETJEE would introduce e-learning programmes for mathematics and science subjects for class 9 and 10 students. The programmes would include topic-specific lectures by educationists and teachers.

A DOE official said the move was a part of the efforts to prepare students for CBSE examinations. “NEETJEE came forward with the proposal to help students without any cost and after consultation, we decided to try this on a pilot basis,” an official privy to the project said.

The department will also conduct a training-cum-workshop for nodal teachers on the proposal on August 20, following which the e-learning content will be made available to students free of cost.

Heads of the selected government schools have been asked to nominate one teacher for science and one for mathematics of classes 9 and 10 for the training programme.

“Low-achieving students will be able to use the e-content for better understanding of the topic. In addition to access to the NEETJEE portal, teachers and students will be provided the learning content on pen drives and hard disks for offline viewing. This would ensure students can learn at home as well,” the official added.

M Shariq, principal of School of Excellence in Kalkaji, said the move would help students to understand abstract concepts. “Students will be able to visualise things better, which is often not possible through green board or black board. Say for instance, the circulation system; it would be better for students to learn the topic if they could see animated videos on it,” he said.

“Students can take time to understand things since there is no fear of asking repetitive questions. Even the draft national education policy talks of digital literacy and an online digital repository for educational resources in multiple languages,” he said.

