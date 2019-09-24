Each time before a drive, LDA to prod LESA to snap power supply to illegal buildings

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:11 IST

To bolster its action against illegal constructions in the city, the development authority (LDA) will now take the support of the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA). Before every drive, the LDA will write to the LESA, asking it to ensure that the complex / buildings concerned are not issued electricity connections or their power supply is discontinued.

Officials of the development authority said they had received several complaints about construction work going on unchecked even in buildings that had been sealed by the LDA. They said it was so because the power supply to these illegal establishments had not been snapped.

Prabhu N Singh, vice-chairman, Lucknow Development Authority, said, “Before every drive against illegal buildings, the LDA will inform the LESA about the complex / building concerned. This is to make sure that electricity connections are not issued to illegal buildings.”

Another official complained that often, owners of illegal buildings that had been sealed by the LDA succeeded in getting electricity connections. “In such a scenario, the entire exercise of sealing an illegal complex fails to bring the desired result,” he said.

“If an electricity connection has already been issued to an illegal building that the LDA had sealed, the development authority would ask the LESA to snap its power supply,” said the official.

The LDA officials also pointed out that this initiative would help check the mushrooming of illegal commercial constructions on residential premises.

They said the sealing exercise was carried out when an under-construction building was found to have deviated from the map approved by the development authority and also in case of commercial constructions being undertaken on residential plots.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 21:11 IST