‘Ease process to regularise illegal bldgs in Ulhasnagar’

Updated: Sep 27, 2019

Residents want a single-window clearance to make the process of regularisation of illegal and dangerous structures easy.

This was one of the suggestions by residents which will be submitted to joint director of town planning Konkan division, Navi Mumbai.

Residents of Ulhasnagar can give their suggestions and objections till October 12.

A group of 10 residents, headed by advocate Raj Chandwani, 29, have been approaching other residents, spreading awareness among them on sending suggestions and objections.

On September 13, a Maharashtra government notification allowed redevelopment of unauthorised and dangerous structures in Ulhasnagar by using floor space index (FSI) up to 4.

Structures which have not been regularised due to non-compliance under the Regularisation of Unauthorised Development in the City of Ulhasnagar Act 2006, those which are declared dangerous by Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation or buildings more than 30 years old can be redeveloped.

“We have already sent a letter to the joint director with suggestions a few days ago. We have got signatures of 1,000 residents and we are targeting 10,000,” said Chandwani.

The state notification came after Mahak apartments in Ulhasnagar collapsed on August 13, leaving around 500 residents homeless.

Residents have formed five teams who will visit areas and appeal to people to send suggestions.

“Residents can approach me if they have doubts on regularisation process,” added Chandwani.

Residents also want buildings as old as 20 years to be allowed redevelopment.

“A majority of buildings, which have been declared dilapidated or illegal, are less than 30 years,” said Chandwani.

UMC commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh has been given powers to carry out regularisation works.

“The civic body will first serve notices to residents. There will be a single committee to deal with the process. The work will be uploaded online so that there is a transparency,” said Deshmukh.

Amar Jagyasi, 45, a resident of Ulhasnagar 4, is drafting suggestions.

He said, “My focus is on how the redevelopment policy can help residents. Buildings built on reserved plots or those which do not have land documents or those affected in widening projects may face hurdles. Authorities should think of all factors while implementing it.”

