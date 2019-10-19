EC finds ₹53 lakh, jailed MLA in a flat in Thane

cities

The Thane district election commission (EC) on Friday raided a flat in a residential complex on Ghodbunder Road in Thane, only to find ₹53 lakh in cash and MLA Ramesh Kadam, who was supposed to be in judicial custody in Thane Central Jail, at the spot.

Kadam has been in jail since August 2015 for his alleged involvement in the Annabhau Sathe cooperative scam. He is contesting as an independent from Mohol in Solapur district. Subhada Narkar, public relations officer of Thane police, said, “Kadam was taken from Thane Central Jail to JJ Hospital for a check-up. He was to be taken back to the jail, however, the sub-inspector took him in a private car to the flat.”

The police are conducting an inquiry against the sub-inspector and Kadam. Kadam has been sent back to jail.

Satish Bagal, returning officer from Ovala Majiwada constituency, said, “The flying squad from the constituency got a tip-off that huge cash was being counted in one of the residential societies near Kasarvadavli, after which they raided flat no. 310 in A wing of the Pushpanjali Residency. The total came to ₹53.46 lakh.”

