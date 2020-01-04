cities

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 19:47 IST

As a part of the Kirloskar Vasundhara International Film Festival (KVIFF) lecture series, Gurudas Nulkar, trustee of Ecological Society and professor at Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, presented a lecture on economy and environment on Saturday.

Why did you choose this topic for your lecture?

I presented a lecture on economy and environment and discussed the relation between nature and economy- what we take from nature, how we value nature’s goods and services and how we understand the biodiversity. Economy and environment go hand-in-hand and while the value of natural resources in the economy is easily understood, but it is the human value that is not yet completely understood by us. The intrinsic value of natural resources is often overlooked and less understood, that is a problem and this is where I want to create awareness among people about the value of nature.

What do you mean by “we take from nature”?

We take these things for granted in terms of non-renewable resources, renewable resources, global public goods and nature’s services. There is no consideration about their value of being present in nature, which leads to scarcity, pushes up prices, habitat loss, extinction of species, among others etc.

What should we be doing and what could be the solution?

Everyone should look at nature conservation as a selfish goal, it is extremely critical to protect and conserve diversity in physical element as well as diversity of life forms, so if you support conservation, you support life. Another interesting thing which happened during the presentation was that students said the lecture was an eye opener and now, they wanted to create activities around environment conservation.