EDMC installs 1,000 kg compost unit at Vikas Marg

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 22:08 IST

As part of its efforts to develop Anand Vihar into a ‘model ward’ for solid waste management on the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) instructions, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Wednesday installed a 1000 kg ‘aerobic compost plant’ on Vikas Marg Extension Road.

The plant will utilise biodegradable waste from 5,000 households in the area daily. This includes fruit and vegetable peels coming from household kitchens and horticulture waste such as leaves and twigs from parks.

A few residential pockets have already started segregating their waste and EDMC sanitation staff will bring compostable waste from the houses. The east municipality in total generates about 2,500 tonnes of waste a day.

This is the third such plant installed after one in Trilokpuri and another in Usmanpur. EDMC will install 10 such plants. Member of Parliament from east Delhi, Gautam Gambhir, inaugurated the plant on Wednesday in the presence of EDMC mayor Anju Kamal Kant and other senior officers.

An official said, “This is an accelerated aerobic drum compost plant that uses mesophilic bacteria to convert biodegradable waste. This bacteria survives only under 50 degree Celsius temperatures and naturally delivers high-quality manure within 14 days.”

Mayor Anju Kamal Kant said, “We are setting up these plants in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 that ask for mandatory decentralisation of waste processing and that minimum waste goes to the landfill.”

Gambhir said, “I hope east Delhi turns into the cleanest parliamentary constituency in the city and we will put in all efforts to make this possible.”

