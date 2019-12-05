Education dept to inspect pvt schools running KG classes

cities

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 21:31 IST

Gurugram The district education department will be inspecting private schools that run kindergarten (nursery, LKG and UKG), in response to directions issued by the directorate of elementary education. On Thursday, the district elementary education officer directed all block education officers in the district to inspect recognised private schools to check if they were running preparatory classes illegally.

Officials of the education department said that the state government gave recognition to schools only for classes 1-8 and 1-12, which meant that any private school running nursery, LKG and UKG classes do not have permission from the government.

“We have been asked by the department to carry out inspections at these recognised private schools and see if they are also holding such classes, without any permission. While the functioning of these pre-schools comes under the women and child development (WCD) department, we are carrying out inspections since these classes often operate out of the school premises,” Premlata Yadav, district elementary education officer, said.

Sunaina Khatri, district program officer, WCD, said that the department had received directions mandating registration of playschools in the district, but it didn’t have clarity about the procedure that had to be adopted for the same. “Playschools need to abide by the guidelines issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). We have written to the head office, seeking clarity about nursery and other preparatory classes, and will not be able to take any action until we receive further instructions,” she said.

Private schools in the district said that they had not received any letter from the education department about such inspections and that most registered schools are running these classes. “We have not received any such letter from the administration. All schools in the city are running nursery and KG classes. Our school is fully affiliated and we see no reason for worry,” said Anshu Arora, principal, Amity International School, Sector 43.