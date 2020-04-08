e-paper
Efforts on to track 10 co-passengers of Tablighi attendee

The attendee had travelled up to Kandrori, a stop ahead of Pathankot, and headed for his native place Indora (HP)

cities Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:23 IST
HT Correspodnent
HT Correspodnent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab health department is trying to locate 10 people who travelled with a Tablighi Jamaat attendee in Dhauladhar Express train from Delhi to Pathankot on March 17. The Jamaat follower has tested positive for Covid-19 in Kangra (HP).

The attendee had travelled up to Kandrori, a stop ahead of Pathankot, and headed for his native place Indora (HP).

The co-passengers were identified from the railways booking record, police said. The list includes a jawan of 21 J&K Rifles, who has been quarantined. The supervisor of the Kandrori station where the attendee got off and possibly interacted with him, has also been put on the list.

