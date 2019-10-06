Egg on the face? No, eggshells in omelette for Vandana Chavan on Pune-Delhi fight

cities

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:07 IST

PUNE Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Vandana Chavan has complained that while on Pune-Delhi Air India flight she was served omelette with eggshells.

Chavan on Sunday posted series of tweets about her experience on recent Air India flight claiming that the food quality was not up to the mark.

She twitted, “Travelled Pune-Delhi on early morning @airindiain flight few days back. Had ordered an omelette for breakfast. When I finished with 3-4 bites, I hit upon shells of egg in the omelette. (sic)”

The Rajya Sabha MP also said the potatoes served on flight were stale. “As if that was not enough noticed that the potato pieces were decayed, beans were uncooked and the jam mini jar had some powder on it. @fssaiindia Have filled in a complaint form in the flight wonder if it will reach the concerned in #Airindia and hope action will be taken (sic),” she tweeted.

The MP also accused air hostess of being “dispassionate” in her response when a complaint about the food quality.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 22:07 IST