Eight booked for murderous attack on lottery trader in Ludhiana

Updated: May 29, 2020 02:53 IST

A lottery trader was grievously injured after eight persons attacked him sharp-edged weapons following a verbal spat with one of them near an eatery in Ludhiana on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Saurav Kumar, a resident of Chhawni Mohalla, Garry of Rahon road and their accomplices, who are yet to be identified.

The victim, Deepak Kumar, 30, is a resident Chhawani Mohalla.

Kumar said on May 24, he was going to Christian Medical College and Hospital on a scooter to fetch medicine for his son when the accused intercepted him.

He said they attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and iron rods and fled after assuming he was dead. Onlookers rushed him to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Kumar said he got into a verbal spat with one of the accused while waiting outside an eatery for their turn. The accused nursed a grudge against him for this and attacked him, he alleged.

Investigating officer in the case, assistant sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh, said a case was registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, and a hunt was on for their arrest.