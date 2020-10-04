e-paper
Home / Cities / Eight-year-old girl raped by uncle in Bhiwandi

Eight-year-old girl raped by uncle in Bhiwandi

cities Updated: Oct 04, 2020 23:53 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping his eight-year-old niece in Bhiwandi. The minor had gone to stay at her uncle’s home in Bhiwandi two months ago as schools were closed. During her stay, the accused threatened the girl and raped her several times.

According to Ganeshpuri police, the accused’s wife filed a complaint with the police after she discovered the crime. She told police that she had brought her eight-year-old niece from her village to her house two months back. The accused, a labourer, was at home since the lockdown. His wife would do odd jobs at shops or as a domestic help.

Mahesh Sagade, in-charge, Ganeshpuri police station, said, “The accused had been raping the girl while his wife was out. He had threatened the girl but after suffering from severe pain, she told her aunt about the attacks. We have arrested the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.”

