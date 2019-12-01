Elderly couple commits suicide in Jhajjar

cities

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 23:09 IST

An elderly couple committed suicide by hanging themself at their house in Birdhana village of Jhajjar, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Subha Singh, 60, and his wife Nirmla Devi of Birdhana village. Singh was a farmer while his wife was a homemaker. A spokesman of Jhajjar police said the couple was found dead inside a room while their son was sleeping in the room next door. The neighbours had spotted the body and informed the police. “Prima facie it appears that the couple was upset from their children over some issue. The bodies have been handed over to the family members after conducting autopsy,” he said. The police has initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc.