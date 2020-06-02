e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Elderly woman dies as couple self-immolates in Ludhiana

Elderly woman dies as couple self-immolates in Ludhiana

The couple took the horrific measure following a verbal spat with their daughter-in-law.

cities Updated: Jun 02, 2020 22:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A 60-year-old woman died due to burn injuries after she and her husband self-immolated using kerosene at their residence in Haibowal on Tuesday afternoon.

The couple took the horrific measure following a verbal spat with their daughter-in-law.

The victims suffered 80% burns and were rushed to the hospital where Chanchal Jain succumbed to her injuries, while her husband Sunil Jain (65) is said to be critical.

The Haibowal police have initiated an investigation in the matter would take further action after recording Sunil’s statement.

According to the neighbours, they saw flames emitting from the couple’s first-floor room on Tuesday afternoon. Some of them rushed to their house and doused the flames. They then took the couple to the hospital and informed the police.

Jagatpuri police post in-charge ASI Malkit Singh said they were investigating if the elderly victims set themselves on fire themselves or there was some conspiracy. “Things will be clear after recording the husband’s statement,” the ASI said.

The neighbours added that spats between the daughter-in-law and the couple were a routine affair. They quarrelled on Tuesday morning as well, following which the police were called.

The ASI confirmed that cops had visited the house, following the said dispute. As it was a family matter, the police left after issuing them a warning and the three members promised to stay peacefully, the ASI added.

Sunil is retired from the Railway and his younger son is a station master, while the elder one works in a private firm in Dhandhari.

top news
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
ED files chargesheet against P Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
ED files chargesheet against P Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
With 1,298 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi records highest single-day spike
With 1,298 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi records highest single-day spike
How five states in India are leading economy to recovery from lockdown
How five states in India are leading economy to recovery from lockdown
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In