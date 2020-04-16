Electricity charges: Hoteliers seek relief at par with manufacturing industry

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 20:45 IST

Reeling under losses due to the lockdown, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India has sought relief at par with that for the manufacturing industry in terms of electricity bills.

In a representation sent to the government, the association members said the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has kept the hotel industry under commercial category and the relief has been announced for manufacturing industry only, even when the hotel and tourism industry is also facing losses.

“As announced for the manufacturing industry, the state government and PSPCL should also announce relief for the hotel industry and waive off fixed charges for two months. The last date for submitting electricity bills must also be extended from March 20 to April 20 without any penalty,” the association members said.

Honorary secretary of the association, Amarvir Singh, said the hotel industry is in deep financial crisis due to lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak since March 22. “If the government fails to announce any relief, then the hotel industry will not be able to survive. We want the state government to consider the hotel industry at par with the manufacturing industry and the MSME sector. Relief must be announced as soon as possible”, said Singh.