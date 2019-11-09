Electricity dept official booked for assaulting man over parking in Panchkula

cities

Police have booked a superintending engineer of the electricity department for allegedly thrashing his 45-year-old neighbour after an argument over parking on Wednesday night.

The complainant Pardeep Goel, a resident of Sector 4, owns a poultry farm business. In his statement to the police he said that at around 10pm on Wednesday, when he came back home with his wife and one-year-old grandson, he found a car parked in front of his house.

“When I came back home, a government vehicle (car) was parked outside my house. I walked over to my neighbour Chandan Singh’s house and rang the bell. When his wife came at the door, I requested her to have the car moved from there. After that, Singh came outside and began hurling abuses at me. Singh went ahead and started hitting me,” the complainant told the police.

Police said as per the complainant, the accused repeatedly punched Goel in his face, not bothering about the fact that his one-year-old grandson was ensconced in his arms.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Narender Kumar, the investigating official in the case, said they went through the CCTV camera footage of house nearby in which the entire incident was recorded.

“After recording the statements of both parties, and based on initial investigation, the government employee was booked,” he said.

A case was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station.