e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Electricity dept official booked for assaulting man over parking in Panchkula

cities Updated: Nov 09, 2019 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Police have booked a superintending engineer of the electricity department for allegedly thrashing his 45-year-old neighbour after an argument over parking on Wednesday night.

The complainant Pardeep Goel, a resident of Sector 4, owns a poultry farm business. In his statement to the police he said that at around 10pm on Wednesday, when he came back home with his wife and one-year-old grandson, he found a car parked in front of his house.

“When I came back home, a government vehicle (car) was parked outside my house. I walked over to my neighbour Chandan Singh’s house and rang the bell. When his wife came at the door, I requested her to have the car moved from there. After that, Singh came outside and began hurling abuses at me. Singh went ahead and started hitting me,” the complainant told the police.

Police said as per the complainant, the accused repeatedly punched Goel in his face, not bothering about the fact that his one-year-old grandson was ensconced in his arms.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Narender Kumar, the investigating official in the case, said they went through the CCTV camera footage of house nearby in which the entire incident was recorded.

“After recording the statements of both parties, and based on initial investigation, the government employee was booked,” he said.

A case was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station.

top news
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Ayodhya verdictKartarpur Corridor OpeningNTA UGC NET Admit CardKartarpur CorridorNetflixAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities