Empty roads, rise in police presence on roads bring down Navi Mumbai’s crime rate by 76% in April, May: Cops

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 18:53 IST

Even as the city grapples with the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the crime rate in Navi Mumbai has reported a 76% decline in April and May. According to the Navi Mumbai Police department, the first information reports (FIRs) registered in April and May dropped to 211, as against the 891 cases filed during these two months in 2019.

The police have attributed the decline in the crime rate to empty roads, restrictions in movement and heavy police presence on roads. They have also claimed that the fear of contracting Covid-19 has kept criminals at bay.

“There is heavy police presence on the streets and regular patrolling is being conducted even on internal roads. Criminals are aware that they will be caught immediately if they commit offences,” said Ashok Dudhe, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2.

The police however, have said that with the emerging financial crisis, the department is expecting a spurt in robberies in the coming days. “Overall, crimes, especially vehicle thefts and street crimes have reduced. In the first phase of unlocking, we have noticed some cases of robberies and vehicle thefts, owing to the relaxation of restrictions and movement of people,” said Pravin Patil, deputy commissioner of police, crime branch.

For the first time in police records, there had been no reports of chain snatchings and daylight robberies in Navi Mumbai for two consecutive months. The robberies have also reduced significantly, with only two cases being reported in April and May, as against the 23 reported last year. A slump has also been witnessed in the break-ins reported at night. Overall, between April and May this year, only 14 burglaries were committed, while the same period had seen 67 cases last year.

Dudhe said that there has been a drop in the crimes against women also, owing to the fear of speedy arrests. During the two months of complete lockdown, 11 rape and 19 molestations cases were registered. Last year in April and May, 30 cases of rape and 41 molestations had been reported.

“As 95% of offenders in cases of rapes are known to the women, a majority of people are also mindful of the nakabandis in their vicinity,” said Dudhe.

Though vehicle thefts continue to be a reason for worry, the police have said that the cases have come down to 41 from 101 thefts reported in April and May last year.

According to the police data, 47 of the 94 cases registered in April had been solved, at a detection rate of 50%. In the same period last year, the police had solved 272 of the total 410 cases registered (66% detection rate). In May, the detection rate had been 63%, as 74 of the total 117 cases were solved. This is a rise from the 53.8% detection rate recorded last year for the same month, with 259 of 481 cases detected.

“While investigations had slowed down a little owing to reduced staff, we are still managing and focusing on urgent matters. Heinous crimes are on top priority and the lockdown is not being taken as an excuse to not investigate cases,” said a Panvel police station officer requesting anonymity.

Earlier, the state had decided to release some prisoners to curb the spread of Covid-19 in prisons but senior police officers said that the development did not have a major effect on the crime trend in Navi Mumbai.

“Local police stations have been tasked with the monitoring of undertrials or convicts who have been out on bail or parole and we are following up on them regularly. Those with criminal records know they will immediately be arrested if they commit a fresh crime,” said an officer from NRI police station requesting anonymity.