Encroachments: Govt seeks reply from depts

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 23:51 IST

LUCKNOW The state government has written to many departments, highlighting their failure to remove encroachments from their properties.

Departments like Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), Public Works Department (PWD), Irrigation and Housing Board have been asked to send their reply within a week.

The state government has warned of strict action, if any encroachment is found on government land after January 30.

District magistrate Abhishek Prakash has sought a status report on encroachments from these departments.

According to the figures of anti-Bhoo Mafia Task Force, these departments have acted against 82 people for encroaching on government land, eight people have been booked under Goonda Act and chargesheet has been filed against 26 accused last year.

The DM is more upset with officials of irrigation department and housing board which have shown no urgency in removing encroachments from their land.

The LMC and the LDA have also been warned about encroachments on their land (130 hectare and 21.84 hectare respectively).

Municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi said, “LMC has removed encroachments from more than 7.54 hectares of its land recently and will take action against encroachers in days to come. The directives of state would be complied with.”

