Ensure hassle-free delivery of utility services to teachers: Education secretary tells DEOs

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:06 IST

Under the district-level ‘grievances redressal webinars’ started by the education department, school education secretary Krishan Kumar on Saturday heard the grievances of teaching and non-teaching staff of Ludhiana district. Earlier, such webinars have been held for Pathankot and Hoshiarpur districts.

A large number of teaching and non-teaching employees of the district shared their grievances directly with the education secretary.

“The idea behind the webinars is to ensure positive reciprocation to the hopes and aspirations of the teachers, who have been doing really commendable job in taking online classes, enhancing enrollment, distributing textbooks, mid-day meal, taking bimonthly house examination, as well as performing various duties during the unprecedented pandemic,” said Kumar while directing the DEOs and BPEOs to ensure transparent and hassle-free delivery of the utility services to the teachers.

More than 80 grievances were raised by the teaching and non-teaching staff during the webinar.

The issues as well as grievances would also be taken up in the meeting of the concerned officials on Monday, said Kumar.