Home / Cities / Ensure security of students at exam centres: HC to govt, police

Ensure security of students at exam centres: HC to govt, police

cities Updated: Feb 28, 2020 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the Delhi government and police on a plea that had sought postponement of the CBSE board exams for classes X and XII. The court also directed them to ensure the safety and security of students at the centres in north-east Delhi where communal riots had broken out.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher made the city police and the Delhi government a party in the case filed through advocate Kamal Gupta on behalf of Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir in Anand Vihar, which had sought a change in the examination centre in north-east Delhi in wake of the riots.

“The newly added respondents (government and police) shall ensure the (exam) centres are sanitised and there is no breach of security,” the court said.

On Friday, CBSE told the court that it had postponed the board exams for classes 10 and 12 to be held on Friday and Saturday at 86 centres in north-east Delhi. It however said it was optimistic about holding exams at the centres from Monday, March 2.

The counsel for the board, advocate Amit Bansal, told the court that it had no plan to shift the centres to some other location in the national capital.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Kamal Gupta claimed there was no police deployment outside the schools in NE Delhi. He said schools had been burnt down and school buses had been set ablaze.

Following this, the CBSE said the Delhi government and the police were the apt authorities to ensure the exam centres were protected. The court, while making both them as the party, noted that the situation was “improving”.

The matter would be now heard on March 4.

