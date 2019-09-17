Ex-gratia to 8 Delhi Police personnel who died on duty

cities

The Delhi government on Tuesday said it had approved ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore each to families of eight Delhi Police personnel who died in the line of duty.

The clearance was given by the GoM (group of ministers) headed by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday.

The families that will get the ex-gratia as per Delhi government’s existing scheme are of sub-inspector Khajan Singh, assistant sub-inspectors Vijay Singh, Jeetender, Mahavir Singh and Dharambir Singh, head constables Guljhari Lal and Raj Pal Singh Kasana, and constable Amarpal.

According to a statement issued by the government, ASI Vijay Singh was posted as personal security officer of Bhupender Singh on the Delhi High Court’s orders. On April 30, bike-borne assailants opened fire at the duo and Vijay Singh succumbed to injuries.

ASI Jeetender Singh was on traffic duty on November 13, 2018 when he signalled a tempo driver to stop for violating traffic rules. Instead of stopping the vehicle, the driver tried to run him over. Jeetender Singh held on to the handle of the speeding vehicle but later fell down and died, the government said.

“In another case, Mahavir Singh was on drink driving checking duty on July 12, 2018, when he signalled a car to stop. But instead, the car crashed into the barricades and hit him. He succumbed to injuries,” the statement read.

Guljhari Lal was on night picket duty at the Dwarka underpass on January 7, 2019 when a car hit the barricades and sped away. The barricade hit Guljhari Lal, who was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the statement said.

