e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ex-Himachal MLA booked for sedition, sent to four-day police remand

Ex-Himachal MLA booked for sedition, sent to four-day police remand

Bharti was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department wing of Himachal Pradesh Police on the charges of sedition for posting ‘objectionable remark’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi

cities Updated: Jun 27, 2020 19:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Former Himachal Pradesh legislator and Congress leader Neeraj Bharti, who was slapped with sedition charges, was sent to four-day police custody by a local court on Saturday.

Bharti was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) wing of Himachal Pradesh Police on the charges of sedition for posting ‘objectionable remark’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the hearing, Bharti said that asking a question to the government was not a crime and he will continue his battle against the fascist regime.

The Congress leader’s wife Monika Surjewala Bharti, who was also present in the court, said that the case was part of a political controversy against her husband.

The court will hear the bail petition of the Congress leader on Monday.

Bharti, in a series of posts on Facebook, had made ‘offensive remarks’ against the Prime Minister and RSS after the violent face-off between India and China in Galwan valley of Ladakh.

A Shimla-based lawyer Narender Guleria had lodged a complaint against Bharti with the Crime Branch, CID on June 20.

The former Jawali legislator was booked under Sections 124A (sedition), 153a (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of Indian Penal Code.

top news
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
LIVE: Lockdown on Sundays from July 5 in Karnataka, night curfew timings changed
LIVE: Lockdown on Sundays from July 5 in Karnataka, night curfew timings changed
Pak to reopen Kartarpur Corridor next week, India calls it ‘mirage of goodwill’
Pak to reopen Kartarpur Corridor next week, India calls it ‘mirage of goodwill’
Karnataka announces total lockdown on Sundays starting July 5
Karnataka announces total lockdown on Sundays starting July 5
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul over Chinese ‘intrusion’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul over Chinese ‘intrusion’
He ‘adopted’ the caterpillars he found in a broccoli. Story is delightful
He ‘adopted’ the caterpillars he found in a broccoli. Story is delightful
Remembering the life and times of Sam Manekshaw | Opinion
Remembering the life and times of Sam Manekshaw | Opinion
Will actor Sonu Sood join politics? Watch his answer
Will actor Sonu Sood join politics? Watch his answer
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In