Home / Ranchi / Ex-bank manager held in Rs 97 lakh scam

Ex-bank manager held in Rs 97 lakh scam

Majhgoan PS OC Akil Ahmed said a team arrested the former manager, Gulshan Sinku , from his Gitilpi residence near Chaibasa.

ranchi Updated: Aug 18, 2020 13:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
Former JSCB manager Gulshan Sinku .
Former JSCB manager Gulshan Sinku .(HT Photo)
         

A former bank manager was arrested in a Jharkhand State Cooperative Bank (JSCB) scam worth Rs 97 lakh under Majhgaon police station West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand on Monday, police said.

“The former manager of Majhgaon Cooperative Bank branch has been arrested for financial irregularities worth Rs 97 lakh during his tenure. He has been sent to jail after production in the court Monday. I have directed Majhgaon OC to move a remand application in the court for further investigation and interrogation,” Indrajit Mahatha, West Singhbhum superintendent of police (SP), said.

Majhgoan PS OC Akil Ahmed said a team arrested the former manager, Gulshan Sinku , from his Gitilpi residence near Chaibasa. “An FIR was lodged against him in Majhgaon police station on September 27 last after an internal inquiry by the bank found him guilty of financial irregularities worth Rs 9,677, 903 during his tenure,” said Akil.

As per available information, Sinku was accused of irregularities in Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs) distribution and loan disbursement and transferring public money from the bank to his personal account and also in the accounts of his son and daughter. The matter had come to fore after JSCB Chaibasa regional office assistant manager Siddhheswar Biruli had lodged a complaint with bank authorities on September 20, 2018.

Subsequently, a four-member probe team of the bank found the allegation of Rs 96.77 lakh defalcation against Sinku during his tenure as manager from 2000 to 2014 to be true. Police investigation also confirmed withdrawal and transfer of Rs 1,135, 318 to his personal account from the bank on overdraft during the period.

