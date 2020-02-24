Ex Mira-Bhayander MLA quits BJP

cities

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 23:24 IST

Former Mira-Bhayander legislator Narendra Mehta resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday because he was reportedly upset with the “intra-party politics”.

In a press release, Mehta said he was displeased with the party leadership in Mira-Bhayander. HT tried contacting Mehta, but his phone was switched off till the time of going to press. His media co-ordinator Ranvir Bajpai told HT that Mehta was also upset for being sidelined by the party for the mayoral elections slated to be held on Wednesday. He will now concentrate on his real estate business, Bajpai said.

Mehta’s resignation could come as a blow to the BJP in the Mira-Bhayander region, as he was instrumental in increasing the party’s presence in the twin cities. When Mehta joined the party in 2009, there were only two BJP corporators in the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) as opposed to today’s 95 corporators.

Mehta, who had served as the party president in Mira Bhayander and MBMC mayor, had won the 2014 Assembly elections from the constituency. In the 2019 state polls, he was defeated by independent candidate Geeta Jain, who had quit the BJP. Jain has now returned to party.