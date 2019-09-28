Exam-rigging, solvers’ racket busted; five arrested

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:09 IST

A team of UP Special Task Force (STF) busted an exam-rigging and solvers’ gang and arrested its five members in Prayagraj on Saturday. The STF also recovered high tech devices used in cheating from them.

“The accused were planning to facilitate cheating in the upcoming lower subordinate examination slated to be held on September 30 and October 1,” said SSP of STF RN Misra.

The arrested accused were identified as Ahmed Ali, Arun Kumar Yadav and Aman Kumar of Prayagraj along with Sandeep Kumar of Mirzapur and Safiullah Ansari of Buxar Bihar.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and sent to prison.

“The gang used high tech instruments like shirt fitted with communication devices, magnetic earphones and fake thumb impression to facilitate cheating. In some cases, they also used to provide solvers who used to sit in the exam in place of the original candidate,” said the SSP.

Ahmed Ali, who himself was a civil service aspirant, was the mastermind of the gang, he added. The SSP said the gang used to approach entrance exam aspirants, offering them to facilitate cheating for amount ranging from ₹1 to ₹5 lakh depending upon kind of examination.

“Once a candidate deposited a certain amount, the gang members used to take original educational records of the students. The gang members then would get him a shirt attached with a mobile device. The device linked with a magnetic earphone was then placed inside the candidate’s ear to facilitate cheating,” said the SSP.

The mobile device contained a mobile SIM that could be contacted from outside. The gang members used to bring such shirts from a supplier in Delhi that cost them ₹ 10,000 for each shirt.

“The accused could contact at least 50 candidates simultaneously using that device,” said the SSP. In case the student managed to clear the exam, he was required to pay the remaining amount to get his back original documents.

“The gang also used to arrange solvers who were called from colleges in Bihar to impersonate for other students,” said the SSP. The gang used to pay each solver anything between ₹20,000 and ₹25000 for each exam. Similar gangs were also busted by the STF earlier this year and also during the board exams.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 23:09 IST