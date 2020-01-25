Exams around the corner, CBSE warns paper leak rumours

cities

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 23:19 IST

New Delhi: With board exams around the corner, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday warned students and parents about “mischievous elements” spreading rumours on social media regarding question paper leaks and change in patterns.

In an advisory issued on Saturday, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said, “It is being noticed that certain unscrupulous elements intend to spread rumors by hosting fake videos and messages on news platforms and social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to spread confusion and panic among students, parents, schools and general public.”

The board has asked parents and students to restrain themselves from falling for such rumours. “The mischievous elements involved in such activities are hereby warned and advised to restrain themselves from such unlawful activities of spreading rumours. In case any such information comes to the notice of the CBSE, immediate remedial action as necessary and measures as per provisions of law will be taken by the CBSE,” Tripathi said.

The CBSE class 12 examinations will be held from February 15 and conclude on March 30, while the class 10 examinations will be held from February 15 to March 20. Around 31 lakh students will appear for the class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams this year.

According to a CBSE official, some videos have been making rounds on social media, sharing false information about some papers being leaked. Last year, the board had filed multiple police complains after noticing similar posts online, including a video on YouTube that claimed to have access to the class 10 mathematics examination question paper.