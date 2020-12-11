Excise dept in a joint operation with police seizes 1,400 litres of ENA in Rupnagar, five held

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 23:04 IST

A joint team of the excise department, Mohali police and Amritsar police arrested five men after recovering 1,400 litres of extra-neutral alcohol (ENA) from a pick-up truck in Rupnagar on Friday.

The truck, bearing registration number PB02-TG-1147, was loaded with seven drums of 200 litres of ENA, a raw material used to produce illicit liquor.

The accused have been identified as Kawaljit Singh, alias Gopi, of Cheta Kallah in Amritsar; Akashdeep Singh and Maan Singh of Meharbanpur, Amritsar; Harjit Singh, alias Jeeta, of Chatiwind, Amritsar; and Kuldeep Singh of Mahal, Amristar.

The team also apprehended three men, who were piloting the pick-up truck in a Toyota Innova (PB10-CG-0070).

“The ENA was pilfered from trucks in connivance of their drivers and was to be supplied to Amritsar and Tarn Taran. The seizure came following secret information received around 20 days ago about some people from Amritsar being active in ENA smuggling,” said Rajat Agarwal, excise commissioner, Punjab.

A case under Section 61/1/14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered at the Majitha police station in Amritsar.