Exhibition narrating Sindhis story of Partition opens at Amritsar museum

A first of its kind two-day event commemorating the Sindhis experience of Partition ‘Journey through Sindh: A Lost Homeland Day’ began on Saturday at the Partition Museum here with the inauguration of the exhibition, which tells story of how the Sindhi community experienced the Partition of the country.

On its first day, the event was attended by a number of prominent Sindhis, including noted actor Dilip Tahil, singer Kaajal Chandiramani, authors Saaz Aggarwal, Mohan Gehani and Vimmi Sadarangani along with experts on the Sindhi culture- Maina Bhagat and Aruna Madnani. A large number of Sindhis have gathered in the holy city for the two-day event, especially from Delhi and Bombay.

The discussion was moderated by Priya Hingorani, senior lawyer, Supreme Court (SC). Her family migrated from Sindh to India in 1952.

Maina Bhagat talking about her childhood years in Karachi recalled her visit to her home after Partition when she was invited as a member of the International Advisory Council for the Lahore literary festival.

Mohan Gehani spoke about the close connection shared between the different communities of Sindh and how the Sufistic traditions, which are also a part of the Guru Granth Sahib, are rooted in Sindhis.

Saaz Aggarwal spoke about her book ‘Sindh: Stories from a Vanished Homeland’ and how she wrote the book, which captures the Sindhi experience of the Partition, beginning with her own family, and how the Sindhis heroically rebuilt their lives even as they lost their history, culture and language.

Dr Vimmi Sadarangani, speaking in Sindhi and Hindi, talked about the setting up of Adipur-Gandhidham by Bhai Pratap Dialdas as a new homeland for the Sindhis, as well as the rich history and culture of Sindh.

The panel discussion was followed by a snack of traditional Sindhi kadhi-chawal. The evening ended with a performance of popular Sindhi songs by renowned artist Kaajal Chandiramani.

