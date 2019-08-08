Expanding concrete jungle in Thane led to flooding: Experts

cities

Updated: Aug 08, 2019

The entire Thane was literally a city of lakes throughout the weekend as heavy downpour led to flooding in several areas.

Unplanned development, change of natural course of water from Yeoor hills to the creek and filling of lakes led to flooding, said town planners.

The city can be rid of flooding in the next five years with proper planning of its drains, claimed experts.

More than 61 spots in the city, including posh residential complexes, were submerged in rain water in the weekend, when heavy rainfall pounded the city.

Rain might be one factor to blame for floods, but the prime reason was the unplanned development and faulty drainage system, said experts.

Urban planner Sulakshana Mahajan said, “There were many lakes in the city several decades ago. Water from Yeoor hills used to flow into these lakes and fill them up every monsoon. Natural streams carried the water to these lakes and the creek on the other side of the city. The lake water was also a source of water during summer. However, the unplanned real estate development buried the natural water streams. The areas around lakes are filled with encroachments and the boundaries are concretised, leaving no space for the water to seep into.”

She said the water, which cannot flow into creeks and lakes, flooded the city. Many developers along Ghodbunder Road have blocked natural streams and changed the paths of nullahs to suit their interest. Haphazard approvals to new projects without proper flood analysis have added to the concrete mess.

Mahajan said, “There are not enough culverts or storm water drains along the roads. The civic body does not want to spend on a short monsoon period. But, this leads to loss of lakhs for people whose vehicles and homes are destroyed in the flood. Planning in our city is influenced by corporators and developers who have no knowledge of engineering and town planning.”

She added that TMC will need to study the recent floods and work on improving the drainage system, which can make the city flood-free in the next five years.

Urban policy researcher Mayuresh Bhadsavle said every city has a natural water gradient, which has been disturbed. “The worst-affected area is Ghodbunder road mainly due to destruction of mangroves for the waterfront and Metro car shed projects at Kasarvadavli. The Gaimukh creek was 10-foot below the road many years ago. Now, it is almost at the length of the road, thus the natural gradient is lost. Mangroves, which absorb rain water, have been destroyed.”

Srirang-Vrundavan built on creek

The Srirang-Vrundavan area near Majiwada was one of the worst-affected areas where people had to be rescued in boats. The area was constructed by reclaiming the creek, said Bhadsavle. He added, “The area where the complex has been constructed was a fish catching zone of Rabodi Koliwada. Forty years ago, the area was reclaimed and Srirang Vrundavan Complex and the Saket complex were constructed. The areas are prone to flooding whenever it rains during a high tide.”

Illegal constructions drowned Diva

Diva had the thickest mangrove forest several decades ago. The land was shared by TMC and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation. Bhadsavle said, “The land grabbing mafia got active in this suburb and constructed thousands of illegal chawls and buildings. Owing to vested interest, politicians and authorities everyone turned a blind eye to this. The massive destruction of mangroves for illegal encroachment is the prime reason for floods in Diva.”

Official speak

A civic official requesting anonymity said, “We have begun a study of the flood-prone areas and reasons for flooding. The study began when the city flooded for the first time in July. A comprehensive plan of action to find short and long-term solutions to the flood-prone areas is being prepared. We are checking if we can increase the depth of nullahs, widen culverts or construct new ones. The proposals will be tabled in the general body meetings.”

