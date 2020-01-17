Expect fog and rain, says weatherman

cities

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 22:30 IST

LUCKNOW: Dense fog enveloped Lucknow on Friday evening causing a considerable drop in visibility. Commuters had to drive at snail’s pace to reach their destination.

There will be no respite from fog on Saturday while rain/thundershowers are likely at many places over eastern UP and at isolated places over western parts of the state, said Met director JP Gupta.

Earlier in the day, people heaved a sigh of relief as it hardly rained. Some parts of the state capital experienced a drizzle.

Due to overcast conditions, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 16.8°C (five notches below normal) and 13.6°C (six degrees below normal).

District magistrate Abhishek Prakash said all schools from primary to Class 12 will run from 10am to 3pm.