Expert agency to look after old age home in Sector 62

cities

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 21:13 IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority has issued an expression of interest (EOI) to select a private agency that will manage operations of the ‘Dada Dadi’ Park and old age home for senior citizens in block B in Sector 62. The building, meant for children and the elderly, has been lying ready for a year but is yet to start functioning.

Earlier, the authority had wanted UP government agencies to look after operations of this project. But they did not evince an interest in this, and so the authority has decided to hire a private agency for the job.

The Noida authority, in August 2016, had started work on a ‘Dada Dadi’ Park and an old age home for senior citizens. The project is spread over an area of 4,200 square metres. The building, constructed at a cost of ₹15 crore, was inaugurated by UP chief minister on Yogi Adityanath on January 25, 2019 .

“The park and old age home will be dedicated to the elderly people, who do not have a place in live. Many senior citizens are abandoned by children and have no place to stay. This place will be dedicated to such people who are in need of a roof over their heads,” a Noida authority official said.

“We will select an agency that can take care of maintenance and operations. We hope to finalise the agency in the next two or three months,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority, said.

The five-floor building has 80 rooms for children and senior citizens, officials said. Interested agencies can apply for this project by December 23, 2019, and subsequently the authority will finalise one agency for the job.

“The authority had in the past hired an NGO to look after an old age home in Sector 55. On similar lines, we want an expert agency to take care of the operations of this old age home,” another Noida authority official said.