Extortion case: Arrest warrants against suspended Mohali CIA in-charge

In more trouble for inspector Satwant Singh Sidhu, suspended crime investigation agency (CIA) in charge of Mohali police, a local court on Friday issued arrest warrants against him in another case of extortion.

The special task force (STF) procured the warrants to arrest Sidhu, whose anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by the court earlier this week.

Sidhu was nominated as an accused in the case after his name had come up during investigations against Saneta police post in-charge sub-inspector Sukhmandar Singh, who was arrested in July for extorting ₹7.3 lakh from a drug supplier to let him off.

The STF had arrested Kuldeep Singh Deepa along with four others with heroin, drug money and gold jewellery in Mohali in July. During interrogation, Deepa alleged he was caught in May as well and let off after his aides paid ₹7.3 lakh to the Mohali police.

The investigations pointed out that Sukhmander Singh, who was then the in-charge of the anti-narcotics cell, Mohali, had arrested Kuldeep with drugs and took him to the CIA office in Kharar, but later let him off. Satwant Singh Sidhu was then posted as the CIA in-charge. It was alleged both the cops distributed the money among themselves.

Sidhu was placed under suspension on July 24 in another case, after the accused in a robbery case at Dhakoli moved the Punjab and Haryana high court accusing him of extortion and illegal custody.

