Eye on poll safety, cops crack down on 6K criminals

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:35 IST

In a bid to ensure no untoward incidents take place during the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Mumbai Police has undertaken a special drive since September 21 and cracked down on 6,109 criminals till October 9.

The crackdown involved arresting and externing those with criminal records from city limits, booking them under stringent acts, making them undertake bonds for good behaviour and seizing firearms, cash and liquor used to lure voters. Joint commissioner of police, law and order, Vinoy K Choubey said, “The special drive will now intensify as the bandobast duty of Navratri is over. It has been initiated to ensure no untoward incident takes place during the elections.”

Deputy commissioner of police, operations, and Mumbai Police spokesperson, Pranaya Ashok, said this year they have taken more preventive action as compared to last year. “This year we have till now taken action against 17,238 criminals, while over the course of 2018, action was taken against 11,411 criminals.”

A total of 2,878 persons with criminal record have been made to sign bonds promising good behaviour and maintaining peace, failing which a hefty fine will be slapped on them along with legal action. A total of 80 criminals have been externed from city limits or have been arrested for jumping their externment period. Four persons have been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act and another one under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act.

A total of 359 people have been arrested for possessing firearms or lethal weapons. Six cases of cash seizure, totalling over ₹2 crore, have been recorded and 382 cases of illegal possession and supply of liquor have been registered. A total of 1, 350 non-bailable warrants have been executed; 414 wanted accused have been arrested; and another 139 absconding accused were caught. Another 496 people have been arrested for possessing drugs.

