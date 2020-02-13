Facebook friend arrested in Ludhiana for raping 16-year-old

cities

Police arrested a 19-year-old resident of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar here for allegedly taking a 16-year-old girl to Amritsar and raping her.

The victim, a school dropout, said she had befriended the accused, Vinod Kumar Gupta, on the social networking site, Facebook, and exchanged phone numbers with him.

She said on February 9, the accused called her to come near a hospital on Tibba Road, from where he took her to Amritsar after boarding a train from the railway station.

The victim said after paying obeisance at Durgiana Mandir in Amritsar, the accused took her to a hotel and raped her. She said the accused also took pictures of her and told her to keep mum after she objected to it.

A day later, the accused dropped her near her house and fled. However, she confided in her mother on Wednesday, who took her to the police to lodge a complaint.

Tibba station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Sukhdev Raj said a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against the accused.

“The accused was produced before the court on Thursday and remanded in two-day police custody,” the SHO said.

JAGRAON MAN KIDNAPS 24-YEAR-OLD COUSIN, BOOKED

The Sudhar police booked a man for kidnapping his 24-year-old cousin on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Iqbal Singh of Lamme Jattpura village of Jagraon.

The case was registered following the statement of Jagtar Singh of Tugal village of Sudhar, who said he got woken up on the intervening night of February 10 and 11 by some noise outside. He said he checked and saw that a turbaned man forcibly pulled his daughter Pawanpreet Kaur into a Marurti Suzuki Swift car and fled. He jotted down the number of the car and informed the police.

Later he found that the car belonged to his brother-in-law (sister’s husband) Jagrup Singh of Lamme Jattpura, and it was the latter's son, Iqbal Singh, behind the kidnapping.

Jagtar said Pawanpreet was depressed for the past few days, but she did not share anything with him despite repeated requests. Jagtar said he checked her phone and found messages sent by Iqbal.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Anil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused.

“The reason behind the kidnapping will be ascertained after his arrest,” the ASI said.